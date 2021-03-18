Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.19. 139,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,473. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

