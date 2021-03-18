Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Down 5.6%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 1,096,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,229,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

