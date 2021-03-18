Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Down 8.3%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 569,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,114,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 272,294 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

