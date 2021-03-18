Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,539,440 shares of company stock worth $244,356,558.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.