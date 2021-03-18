Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

