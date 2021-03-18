Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Sells 22,596 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 22,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $22,370.04. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

On Saturday, March 13th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 1,236,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.