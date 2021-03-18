BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $236,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

