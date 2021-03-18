BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $63.47. 579,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,091,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

