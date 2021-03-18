Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
MNRL opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 2.45.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
