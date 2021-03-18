Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after buying an additional 813,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $880.39 million, a P/E ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

