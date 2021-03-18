Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.59% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $270,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

