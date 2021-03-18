British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 115,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.