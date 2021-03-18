British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $92,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

