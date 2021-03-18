Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $805.20

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 805.20 ($10.52) and traded as high as GBX 835.50 ($10.92). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 820.50 ($10.72), with a volume of 494,506 shares traded.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Get Britvic alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 808.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Insiders have acquired 52 shares of company stock worth $41,719 in the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.