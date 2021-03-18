Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings per share of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,961,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.97. 484,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,290. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.