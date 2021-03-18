Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

