Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Athene posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 510%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Athene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

