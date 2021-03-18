Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $18.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $18.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $17.26 and the highest is $19.99. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $85.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,019 shares of company stock valued at $55,868,274. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $12.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,303.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,333. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,313.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,197.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,184.18. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

