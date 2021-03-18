Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.88. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 641,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

