Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $10.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.19. 950,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,760. Illumina has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

