Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

INSP traded down $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.04. 3,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

