Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.49). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

INSP traded down $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.04. 3,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.