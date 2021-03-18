Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $8.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.