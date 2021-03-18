Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $8.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,517 shares of company stock valued at $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

