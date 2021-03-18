Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $5.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05. McKesson reported earnings per share of $4.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $188.09. 26,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1-year low of $113.71 and a 1-year high of $189.72.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

