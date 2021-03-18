Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $9.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $18.05 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $25.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $33.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $595.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

