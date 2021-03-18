Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OrganiGram by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

