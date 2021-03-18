Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perrigo by 53.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,612. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

