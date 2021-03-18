Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post sales of $77.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.07 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $59.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 200,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

