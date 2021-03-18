Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.78. The company had a trading volume of 367,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.37. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $237.71 and a 52 week high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

