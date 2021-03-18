Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $226.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $727.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $782.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $877.83 million, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $12,318,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

