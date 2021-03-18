Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.03. 741,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,584. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

