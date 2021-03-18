Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. Baidu reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.33 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $12.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.85. 8,968,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,995,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

