Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

