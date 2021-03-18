Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of CASI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.41.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
