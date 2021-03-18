Brokerages Expect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CEMIG’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEMIG will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEMIG.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIG shares. HSBC increased their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CIG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,467. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

