Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $734.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $316.52 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

