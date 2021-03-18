Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

