Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.