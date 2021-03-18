Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings per share of $3.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.63. 419,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,412. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

