Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 20,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,724 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

