Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce $65.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $339.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

