Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post $109.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $662.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

