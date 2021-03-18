Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.87 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $191.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $412.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,841,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

