Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $7.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share of $7.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $30.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $34.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $32.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.57 to $35.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.00. 3,694,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,315. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.76 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

