Brokerages Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 3,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,788. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

