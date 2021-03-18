Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Verso posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

