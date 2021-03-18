Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

