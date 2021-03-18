Brokers Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Shares of AMED opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

