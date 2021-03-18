Brokers Offer Predictions for Invesque Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Invesque in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$181.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

