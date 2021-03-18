Brokers Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Savara in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth about $409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,458 shares of company stock worth $169,937. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

