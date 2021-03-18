Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

