Brokers Set Expectations for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

