Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 194,047 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 194,047 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $649,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.09. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

